Chainsaw Man Releases Third Full Trailer: Watch

The time for Chainsaw Man's debut is just around the corner. After more than a year of waiting, Studio MAPPA is less than a month out from the anime's big debut. As you can imagine, all eyes are on the highly anticipated premiere given how popular Chainsaw Man's manga has become. And in its third full trailer, fans get a look at what the show has in store.

As you can see below, the new trailer introduces several new characters we've never seen on screen before. Of course, others like Denji and Makima are shown center stage as they undergo missions hunting devils. And obviously, we get some rather cute shots of Pochita along the way.

Currently, MAPPA is slated to release Chainsaw Man on October 11th, and Crunchyroll has confirmed it will be streaming the show. Kikunosuke Toya will voice Denji while Tomori Kusunoki oversees Makima. Shogo Sakata will play Aki, and of course, Fairouz Ai made waves after they were cast as Power.

Not long ago, 300 lucky fans were able to watch Chainsaw Man at a special premiere hosted by MAPPA, and this trailer was released after the event. During the special program, the studio did announce some special plans for Chainsaw Man's first season. The 12-episode run will feature a different ending theme each week by various artists. And of course, fans are eager to see how each of these EDs go.

If you are not familiar with Chainsaw Man, you can catch up with the manga over on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. The series' official synopsis can be found below for all the details: "Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think of this latest Chainsaw Man trailer? Are you hyped for its debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.