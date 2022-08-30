Chainsaw Man Release Brutal New Poster

Chainsaw Man is finally around the corner, and all eyes are focused on the much-anticipated anime. After all, the fall season will welcome Denji to the small screen, and Studio MAPPA has been tasked with overseeing his debut. Of course, that means promos for the adaptation are starting to heat up, and the newest comes in the form of a rather brutal poster.

As you can see below, the official Chainsaw Man page on Twitter shared the poster with fans just recently. It turns out the key art will be used on the cover of Switch's next magazine release. So if you live in Japan, you can nab a physical copy of this poster soon.

Drenched in red hues, this cover art shows Denji transformed as Chainsaw Man, and he looks as terrifying as you'd expect. With his blades stretched forward, Denji's button-up shirt is blowing in the wind, so fans can see just how toned the devil hunter looks. And of course, the poster casts Denji in a demonic glow that would earn Power's seal of approval.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Execs on Why The Series is The Most Anticipated Anime of The Year | Chainsaw Man Staff Addresses the Series' Wildest Moments and Tatsuki Fujimoto's Greatest Gift (Exclusive)

This is just the latest bit of key art to go live ahead of Chainsaw Man, and fans can expect more to drop in the next month. After all, MAPPA is slated to release its big TV series in October, so the countdown is on where publicity is concerned. The studio's next big PR push has already been announced in case you didn't know. MAPPA will host an exclusive world premiere of Chainsaw Man episode one in September overseas, and the studio has confirmed new casting details will be shared ahead of the screening.

Are you excited for Chainsaw Man to go live? What do you want to see most from the adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.