Epic Chainsaw Man Cosplay Preps Power for Battle

Chainsaw Man brought its first season to life last year, and it was there fans met the one and only Power. The character has been a favorite since creator Tatsuki Fujimoto introduced them, and of course, the anime turned her popularity up to a ten. Now, one fan is stepping out with Power's most epic cosplay yet, and it has prepped the Blood Devil for battle.

As you can see below, the look comes from yua_grnd over on Instagram. The fan, who has done a number of anime looks in their time, just posted a solo take on Power for followers this week. It shows the heroine gearing up for battle with her blood scythe and honestly? They nailed the look.

Of course, Power's outfit is simple enough thanks to the character's button-down and capris. However, this cosplay shines in its details. Power's hair is styled perfectly, and the makeup done to bring out the devil's features is insane. From her red eyes to her sharpened teeth, Power is a beast here, and her massive scythe nails home that message.

Obviously, love for Chainsaw Man is carrying on even with the anime off the air. Season one wrapped last year with a look at the Future Devil, and Denji has a lot more on the horizon. At this time, Studio Mappa has not commented on a season two, but the show's strong streaming response has fans hopeful more of the anime is to come.

If you have not watched Chainsaw Man just yet, you can catch up on the anime ASAP. Season one is streaming in full on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. The manga is also ongoing, and Fujimoto releases new chapters weekly through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app outside of Japan.

What do you think about this fan's take on Power? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.