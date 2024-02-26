Chainsaw Man Just Inspired the Most Insane Happy Wheels Level

Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest IPs in anime, and its reach cannot be overlooked. From top-selling manga volumes to top-tier collectibles, Chainsaw Man has done it all. Really, the only thing Chainsaw Man has yet to do is dive into a full-blown video game, so one fan decided to take things into their own hands. Over on Happy Wheels, a user made a level dedicated to Chainsaw Man, and it brings the 2010 game into a new decade.

You might think Happy Wheels went away after YouTubers stopped playing the game, but that is not true. The side-scroller still has new levels uploaded daily by fans, and that is how this epic Chainsaw Man tribute came to life. It even has cutscenes which is wild. So if you like the anime, it is definitely worth checking out Happy Wheels ASAP.

so i found a Chainsaw Man Map in Happy Wheels and pic.twitter.com/RHoYkyhYfP — Delta (@Chainsawpedia) February 25, 2024

As you can imagine, this Chainsaw Man tribute is making the rounds online, and fans have renewed their pleas for an actual video game. To date, the manga and anime have yet to roll out a game adaptation. In 2023, a browser game for Chainsaw Man was released marking the manga's fifteenth volume, but it is pretty simple. What fans are wanting is a robust fighting game that gives Denji the chance to bloody himself up. So far, no plans for a Chiansaw Man game are in the works, but netizens aren't giving up hope on the project.

For now, Chainsaw Man is staying busy behind the scenes. Series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is still working on the manga which is in its second half. As for the anime, MAPPA Studios brought Chainsaw Man season one to life in October 2022. Now, the company is working on Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. So for anyone wanting a refresher on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the "Chainsaw Devil" Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart."

