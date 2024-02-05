Chainsaw Man Drops New Poster for Its Bloody Escape Room

Chainsaw Man is expanding with a new escape room coming to Japan, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect with the first poster for the new project! Chainsaw Man's anime is currently in the works on coming back with its first big movie, but that won't be the only new release fans of the franchise can be excited for. Not only is series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto currently working through the newest chapters of Part 2 of the manga, but Chainsaw Man is also getting a cool escape room experience overseas that will feature its own devils.

Chainsaw Man is opening its own escape room experience in Japan later this Spring and will task fans will taking on an original story alongside Denji, Power, and Aki Hayakawa. Titled "Escape from the Labyrinth Devil," this escape room will feature some new devils not seen in the anime or manga, and will be running at the Tokyo Mystery Circus in Kabuchi-cho, Shinjuku from April 4th to June 30th this year. To get an idea of what to expect from the new escape room (and get the first look at the Labyrinth Devil), you can check out the poster for Chainsaw Man's escape room below.

What's Next for Chainsaw Man?

Chainsaw Man's anime will be continuing its story with the newly announced movie, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. The film has yet to announce a release date or window as of the time of this writing, nor has there been a staff confirmed either. But the voice cast from the anime's first season will be returning to reprise their respective roles. Adapting the Bomb Devil arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga, it's going to be an explosive anime release.

If you wanted to catch up with Chainsaw Man's first season to get ready for the new movie, you can now find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease the series as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

Would you want to check out Chainsaw Man's escape room given the chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!