Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Takes Aim at Makima

Chainsaw Man made its epic anime debut more than a year ago, and fans are still clamoring over the series. While MAPPA Studios works on the anime's first film, all eyes have been on Gege Akutami's manga. Chainsaw Man mania isn't going anywhere any time soon, and fans are proving that much on social media. You can find epic Chainsaw Man cosplays across social media, and one fan is going viral right now thanks to their tribute to Makima.

The update comes courtesy of Faira Star, a popular cosplay model on Instagram. The creator teamed up with photographer lerston to bring Makima to life, and the results are nothing short of impressive.

From their hair to their make-up and poise, the fan's tribute nails Makima in every way. Faira Star mastered Maxima's aura in all of its intimidating glory. The photo shows the Devil Hunter with her fingers cocked like a gun. If you are a fan of Chainsaw Man, you will know this gesture is a real threat from Makima, so it might be smart to get a contract going with her.

If you want to see more content from Faira Star, no sweat! The cosplayer can be found on Instagram here. As for Makima, the woman can be tracked down in the Chainsaw Man anime easily enough. The hit series is streaming on Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the "Chainsaw Devil" Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart."

