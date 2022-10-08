Here's Exactly When Chainsaw Man Premieres

Chainsaw Man is likely the most anticipated new anime of the Fall overall (and could be for the entire year too), and Crunchyroll is helping to hype up its premiere by announcing exactly when fans around the world will be able to tune into the anime's first big episode! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is leading the charge of the new wave of anime coming this month as the big franchise fans have been waiting to get their eyes on, and now it's just a matter of watching to see whether or not it can stick the landing.

Thankfully it won't be too much longer now as Crunchyroll has announced that they will be streaming Chainsaw Man's first episode on Tuesday, October 11th at 9:00AM PST in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. So now fans know exactly when they should set their alarms in order to check out the new series as soon as it kicks off. There's likely going to be a lot to talk about when it hits if the early reactions to the series have been anything to go by!

Chainsaw Man will be running for 12 episodes overall for its first season (with a new ending theme accompanying each episode), and Ryu Nakayama will be directing the new anime for studio MAPPA. Hiroshi Seko will be handling the screenplay, Kazutaka Sugiyama providing the character designs, Tatsuya Yoshihara as action director, Kiyotaka Oshiyama as devil designer, and Kensuke Ushio as composer. The initial cast includes the likes of Kikunosuke Toya as Denji , Tomori Kusunoki as Makima , Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa , Fairouz Ai as Power, Shiori Izawa as Pochita, Mariya Ise as Himeno, Karin Takahashi as Kobeni Higashiyama, Taku Yashiro as Hirokazu Arai, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Kishibe.

As for what to expect from the new series, Crunchyroll teases Chainsaw Man as such, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man'--a man with a devil's heart."

Will you be tuning into Chainsaw Man as soon as it premieres? What are you most excited to see from the anime's premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!