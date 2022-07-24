Chainsaw Man Producer Shares New Details About the Anime's Visuals

Chainsaw Man is gearing up to hit screens later this year with one of the most highly anticipated releases in recent memory, and the producer behind the upcoming anime has shared new details about what fans can expect from the anime's new visuals. Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is now at a much different place than it was when the first part of the manga came to an end two years ago, and thus there has been a tone of excitement over how the anime would be adapting the brutal and bloody moments from the original series. As the team behind the anime teases, the anime will live up to the manga's hype.

MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka, executive director and management director at MAPPA Makoto Kimura, and series write Hiroshi Seko hyped up what to expect from Chainsaw Man's anime production during a special panel for the anime at Anime Expo earlier this year (of which ComicBook.com was in attendance), and Otsuka opened up about the kind of visuals we can expect from the adaptation. As he teases, the series will be highlighting the reality and rawness of the original manga series will still tapping into the high concept fights.

(Photo: MAPPA)

When asked about MAPPA's record for high production quality on works such as Attack on Titan: Final Season, Jujutsu Kaisen and more while asking whether or not it means the same for Chainsaw Man, Otsuka explained that it all comes down to what the director behind the adaptation wants to see. Knowing that the story itself as a high fantasy concept at its core, with a chainsaw demon slaying monsters, they want to tap into more of the reality and rawness within the violence. Teasing almost a theatrical presentation for the anime's action, the team wanted to include it all in the anime.

Makoto Kimura then revealed that MAPPA's team has no desire to censor any of the blood or gore from the original manga series either with usual techniques such as blurring, cross hatching, or anything else that could tone it down. So they won't be watering down the original story, but will also have the kind of presentation fans have come to love from the studio. Now it's definitely going to be a series to see in action. But what are you hoping to see from Chainsaw Man's anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!