Chainsaw Man Announces Cast for Pochita and More

Chainsaw Man has been revving up as the anime prepares to take over the world when it kicks off next month as part of the highly anticipated Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the anime is steadily stacking up the cast with new voice additions for Pochita, Himeno and more! Chainsaw Man might be the most anticipated release of the year overall, but a few lucky fans in Japan were able to attend a super exclusive world premiere event. But while others will have to wait, this event also came with some of the most concrete updates on the upcoming production we have gotten yet.

One of the major updates filled out the voice cast for many of the characters we get to see in action with the latest trailer for the series. Joining the cast of Chainsaw Man are the likes of Shiori Izawa as Pochita, Mariya Ise as Himeno, Karin Takahashi as Kobeni Higashiyama, Taku Yashiro as Hirokazu Arai, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Kishibe. They'll be joining the previously confirmed additions of Kikunosuke Toya as Denji , Tomori Kusonoki as Makima, Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa, and Fairouz Ai as Power. Check out the official cast announcement below:

Chainsaw Man will be making its official premiere on October 11th overseas, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the series for international territories alongside its release in Japan. The series will be running for 12 episodes overall for its first order (with a new ending theme accompanying each episode), and Ryu Nakayama will be directing the new anime for studio MAPPA. Hiroshi Seko will be handling the screenplay, Kazutaka Sugiyama providing the character designs, Tatsuya Yoshihara as action director, Kiyotaka Oshiyama as devil designer, and Kensuke Ushio as composer.

As for what to expect from the new series, Crunchyroll teases Chainsaw Man as such, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man'--a man with a devil's heart."

