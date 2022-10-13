Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Teases Asa's First Big Fight

Chainsaw Man Part 2 is revving up for the first real challenge to Asa Mitaka and the War Devil Yoru, and the cliffhanger for the newest chapter of the series is teasing Asa's first fight as a devil! Part 2 of the series kicked off its run with the introduction of a brand new main character, Asa. Completely separate from Denji's journey (in fact, Denji himself didn't show up until a few chapters into Part 2's run), Asa has opened up a whole new side of this devil filled world as she was suddenly thrust into the middle of it.

Through this new life she actually makes a pretty close friend named Yuko, and the two of them continued that bond through the following chapters. But the previous chapter took this in a dark new direction when Yuko revealed that she had made a contract with the Justice Devil and is planning to get revenge on all of Asa's bullies. But as the newest chapter of the series sees Asa and Yoru heading to the school to stop Yuko, now the fight is on as we'll soon get to see the War Devil in a full fight.

The previous chapter of the series saw Yuko tell Asa to avoid the school the next day, and Chapter 106 of Chainsaw Man picks up as Asa and Yoru discuss what that could mean. With Yoru in control of the body, they end going to the school with the intent of using it as a lure for Chainsaw Man. If not, then killing Yuko would get them into the Devil Hunter club and thus closer to Chainsaw Man also. Yoru intends to kill Yuko either way since her telepathic power means she knows about their contract, and soon the action itself kicks in.

Confronting each other in the hallway, Yuko tries not to fight as she likes Asa, but her hate of Yoru instead kicks in her full Justice Devil transformation. With her ability telling her every one of Yoru's moves, this is going to be a challenging first real confrontation for Asa and the War Devil. Coupled with the fact that Denji's floating out there as well and could get involved at any point, and things are going to get intense.

