Chainsaw Man Introduces the War Devil's Surprising New Ally

Chainsaw Man is now in the beginning throes of Part 2 of the series, and the newest chapter of the manga has introduced the War Devil's surprising new ally! Following a two year break with the end of the first part of the series, Tatsuki Fujimoto has come back this Summer with the highly anticipated second part of the series. The first couple of chapters for this new phase of the series have introduced fans to a new main character, Asa Mitaka, and the more she learns about balancing her new devil life at school the more fans get to learn about her.

It's been a rough time for Asa ever since Chainsaw Man kicked off Part 2 as she went from an everyday school girl to being completely thrown into the deep end and bonded with the War Devil. Now she needs to balance this new life as the War Devil's host body while trying to go back to school and pretending everything is fine, but the newest chapter of the series might have helped ease this along by introducing her to a new friend named Yuko.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 100 of Chainsaw Man picks up shortly after Asa, Hirofumi Yoshida, and a third student form their team to search the school for a new devil hunting exercise. It's here that the third student introduces herself as Yuko, and she reveals she's been "super into" Chainsaw Man lately. It's here that Yuko tries to get closer to Asa when she notices that the other girls from her class treat her like dirt (given Asa's accidental role in killing the class' devil pet, Bucky the Chicken Devil), and then finds out that they have been putting raw meat on Asa's shoes.

She then lends Asa her shoes, and the two of them walk home together. Each of them then has a single shoe on when Asa refuses her help (and Yuko refuses to take it back), and by the end of the chapter it's clear that Asa has made a friend. But as fans have seen in this series so far, no character is safe and no character is truly what they say they are on the surface. Now it's just a matter of whether or not Yuko remains a close ally to Asa (and to the War Devil) as the series continues.

