Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Sets Up an All-Out Massacre

Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation will be hitting the small screen next month, introducing many new anime fans to Denji, Makima, Aki, and Power for the first time. The manga continues to have new stories released from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, though these latest chapters have pushed a new protagonist in Asa Mikata, aka the new War Devil. While the high-schooler has shown her ability to spread chaos, the newest manga chapter is hinting at an unfortunate massacre that is coming from a very unexpected place.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 105, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

When Asa began her unfortunate path of attempting to fight the Chainsaw Man, at the request of the War Devil who has an ax to grind with Denji, she was partnered with a young woman named Yuko as a part of her high school's "Devil Hunting Club". It was in their first "mission" that they both came to realize how out of their depth they truly were as they were both nearly eaten alive by the Bat Devil, before they were saved by Denji, who was fighting the Cockroach Devil at the time.

Taking the opportunity to kick back following the stressful past few days, Asa shared some deep secrets with Yuko, with the latter revealing that she had struck a chord with the Justice Devil to read the minds of those around her, allowing Mikata's friend to learn of her bargain with the War Devil. In a friendly but disturbing manner, Yuko reveals her plans for the near future:

"It's okay when it's in the name of justice. I made the contract to save you, Asa. I'm gonna get rid of your bullying problem. Don't come to school tomorrow."

We first saw the Justice Devil as the one responsible for killing Asa in the first chapter of Chainsaw Man's second part, pushing forward the deal between the high schooler and the War Devil. Seemingly bouncing back faster than expected, it would seem that Yuko is planning to do something terrible in a bid to help her new friend, presenting a horrific scenario that might cause Asa to spring into action.

