Chainsaw Man Drops Bombshell About Denji and Pochita's Power

Chainsaw Man is back with a new chapter, and it has put the Church of Chainsaw Man center stage. With the world now fawning over the devil, humanity is eager to learn who Chainsaw Man really is, but Asa couldn't care less. The girl is too busy crushing on Denji, and after wrestling with her feelings, Chainsaw Man decided to surprise fans with a last-minute reveal.

And what does it have to do with? The revelation is all about Denji and his alliance with Pochita. It turns out the Chainsaw Man we see the most often has nothing to do with Pochita, and this fact could save Denji from Yoru's wrath.

The update comes from Famine as the Horseman appeared in the middle of Chainsaw Man chapter 135. It was there fans watched as Yoru and Asa fought about Denji, but Famine told the pair they had nothing to fret over. She says it is possible to kill Chainsaw Man while saving him, and this is because there are two versions of the devil.

The first is the Red Chainsaw Man which we see most often. According to Famine, this iteration of the devil is distinctly Denji, but there is another. It turns out the version of Chainsaw Man that Yoru wants dead is the black one. We saw Black Chainsaw Man briefly before Makima's downfall if you will recall. This evolved form of Chainsaw Man abandoned humanity and is apparently closer to Pochita as opposed to Denji.

"Black Chainsaw Man and Red Chainsaw Man are not the same person," Famine revealed. "I'm not surprised you didn't realize since we sisters have no interest in faces, human or devil."

As you can imagine, this update took Yoru and Asa by surprise, but the pair chose to go with Famine's explanation. Now, the pair are fighting devils as part of the Church of Chainsaw Man. Their sharp skills are now the talk of the town, and according to this chapter's final spread, it seems Denji is getting tired of Asa's spotlighting stealing...!

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? You can read the manga on the Shonen Jump app and brush up on its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

