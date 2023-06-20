Chainsaw Man Introduces The "Chainsaw Man Church" in New Chapter

Chainsaw Man fans are waiting on word for a potential second season of the anime adaptation, but for those that are missing Denji's exploits, the manga marches on. With the fight against the Falling Devil recently coming to an end, Denji now finds himself presented with a horrible choice from Hirofumi Yoshida of the government's Public Safety Devil Hunter Commission. In struggling with this new decision, Denji is presented with the concept of the "Chainsaw Man Church" and those against it.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 133, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article. After the Falling Devil was defeated, Denji and Yoshida have a heart-to-heart wherein the latter informs the Chainsaw Devil that if he were ever to transform into Chainsaw Man again, then the Public Safety agents might be forced to kill Nayuta. While the two are talking, they witness a battle between members of the "Chainsaw Man Church" and those who are not fans of Denji's exploits. During their chat, Yoshida breaks down the current status of this bizarre following.

The Chainsaw Church

"Before, the Chainsaw Man Church consisted largely of your fans and devil victims. Recently, though, increasing numbers of young people are joining just for the hell of it. I'm told membership now exceeds 20,000. The bulk of them are still in school, but eventually, they'll be old enough to vote. Apparently, politicians are already starting to contribute supplies to the Church too. You no longer have sole control over Chainsaw Man. Hopefully, it would stop at these smaller protests, but there was a chance of Chainsaw Mania evolving into a larger conflict."

Hilariously, Denji comes up with a solution that would allow him to both be Chainsaw Man and save Nayuta's life, by rejecting all the offers that Yoshida gives him. With the Chainsaw Devil gaining a significant following, he has become a threat to the government, which could cause some major unexpected problems for Denji in the future. While Denji and Nayuta left the scene unharmed, it's clear that the Chainsaw Devil has a big decision to make as he continues to try to raise the new Control Devil.

