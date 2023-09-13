Chainsaw Man Introduces Denji's First Big Fan

Chainsaw Man is no stranger to limelight. Denji never intended to become a half-devil, but his bond with Pochita has turned him into one of the strongest hybrids out there. These days, the Chainsaw Man manga has all but neutered the hero thanks to the Public Safety Commission and Denji's dream. The high schooler is still set on living an average life, but this week, the manga's latest chapter has put the boy himself center stage.

The whole thing went down when Chainsaw Man chapter 143 went live. It was there fans met up with Denji, and the high schooler insisted he was not about to reclaim his life as Chainsaw Man. He told this to Fumiko, his body guard at the PSC, and their conversation expanded from there. After a few words, Fumiko revealed she is not a fan of Chainsaw Man but rather Denji, and this took the boy by surprise.

As it turns out, Fumiko is not a fan of Chainsaw Man in any way. The alter ego failed to save her parents as they were caught up in the aftermath of the Gun Fiend fight. Fumiko was irate over the situation but softened when she saw Denji exit his hybrid form. "When Chainsaw Man turned back into a human that day, I was watching. You were crying," she asked.

"When I saw that, I realized for the first time that the one who's been fighting all this time, while devils kill him over and over again, was just a kid. That was the moment I made up my mind to save him. I'm a huge fan, Denji. Not a Chainsaw Man fan. A Denji fan."

As you can imagine, this confession took Denji by surprise. Time and again, the man has been told his worth comes from being a hybrid, but Fumiko has turned that belief on its head. Now, the only question that remains is whether this lesson will last. The other hybrid devils are determined to make Denji embrace his old self, and they'll do just about anything to force his hand.

What do you think about this latest chapter of Chainsaw Man? Do you think Denji's future will reunite him with his alter ego? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!