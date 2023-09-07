Chainsaw Man: Best Moments That Have Yet to be Animated

Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation was one of the biggest new series to arrive in the anime world in 2022. Despite its success with fans, Studio MAPPA has yet to confirm if we'll see a season two, though the original source material has more than enough stories for quite a few seasons in the future. As the second saga has begun in Denji's life, with the manga taking on a new protagonist in the process, there's no better time than now to fill readers in on some of the biggest moments from the manga that have yet to be animated. Warning. If you have only been following Chainsaw Man's anime series, be forewarned that we will be dropping some heavy spoilers in the following article. While Chainsaw Man's manga might have a new protagonist in the form of Asa Mikata, the new War Devil, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is still giving Denji plenty to do. As readers have witnessed in current manga chapters, a new religious movement dubbed the "Chainsaw Man Church" has arisen and is aiming to add Denji to its ranks. Despite Denji still being the Chainsaw Man, his world is a very different place as a result of the first half of the series. What is your favorite moment from the manga that you are dying to see animated? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.

The Bomb Devil Revealed (Photo: Shueisha) Denji isn't the only human that has the ability to access the power of a devil, as was seen with the arrival of the Katana Man in the anime's first season. There might be no scarier devil in Denji's early adventures than the Bomb Devil. Harnessing the power of explosions, the first season of the anime briefly gave viewers our first look at Reze, whose power is almost too much for Denji, and the world, to handle. Denji goes to some serious lengths in the fight against the Bomb Devil but the sheer destruction of their fight will look absolutely amazing in motion. prevnext

The Darkness Devil Arrives (Photo: Shueisha) Chainsaw Man's "International Assassins Arc" sees Denji and company having to deal with some of the strongest killers on the planet, all gunning for the Chainsaw Devil. Due to a series of extremely unfortunate events, Denji, his comrades, and even a villain or two finds themselves smack dab in the underworld. Of all the devils that have been introduced in the series so far, the Darkness Devil might far and away be the strongest, and most disturbing. To say nothing of its strength, the Darkness Devil's arrival gives us one of the most surreal scenes of the series to date. prevnext

The Death of Power (Photo: Shueisha) In one of the most shocking moments of the series to date, Makima reveals that she was aiming to control the Chainsaw Devil by any means necessary as the Control Devil. Arriving on Denji's doorstep, Makima unleashes an attack that horrifically kills Power and blew away manga readers at the time. Unfortunately, the damage was so severe that she was unable to regenerate regardless of how much blood she ingested and Power hasn't been a part of the series ever since. It's a death that still reverberates through Chainsaw Man's pages to this day. prevnext

Aki Fuses With The Gun Devil (Photo: MAPPA) Chainsaw Man's manga truly pulled no punches when it came to throwing horror at Denji. The final chapters of the first story didn't just see Power eliminated by Makima, it saw the Control Devil taking control of Aki himself thanks to the contracts he had made throughout his life. As a result of the Gun Devil's assault, Aki merges with the terrifying force of nature and comes straight at Denji. The ensuing battle eventually results in Aki's death and Denji loses one of his most valuable allies. prevnext

Bucky The Chicken Devil (Photo: Shueisha) When Chainsaw Man returned following a long hiatus, Tatsuki Fujimoto took the opportunity to add some much needed levity into the series following the traumatic events that resulted in Makima's death. Bringing in Asa Mikata and setting the stage for her bargain with the War Devil, Asa's class is given a twisted mascot in Bucky the Chicken Devil. Like so many other characters in Chainsaw Man, Bucky's life ends in tragedy but his life was one of comedy. prevnext

Denji Unleashed (Photo: Shueisha) Anime fans have witnessed Denji perform some mind-bending feats as the Chainsaw Devil, but they have yet to see Chainsaw Man hit his ultimate form. Giving himself more over to Pochita, the devil that is currently acting as Denji's heart, Denji is able to change his appearance and gain some wild abilities as a result. While the likes of the Gun and Darkness Devils might be stronger than the Chainsaw Devil, Denji has found a multitude of avenues to survive throughout his bloody adventures. prevnext

The Falling Devil Arrives (Photo: Shueisha) The Primordial Fears have become one of the scariest new threats to the world in Asa's time as the new protagonist of Chainsaw Man. With the arrival of the Falling Devil, a being who reconstitutes itself using the body parts of humans that died in its wake, Denji and Asa team up to fight for their lives. The Falling Devil's appearance is reminiscent of the horror movie, The Menu, and remains one of the most striking visuals in Tatsuki Fujimoto's series to date. prevnext