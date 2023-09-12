Chainsaw Man Creator Wants Everyone to Read Mama Yuyu

As Denji fans wait on word as to whether Chainsaw Man's anime will return for a second season, the manga is marching on by following not only the Chainsaw Devil, but a new protagonist named Asa Mikata. Harboring the power of the War Devil, Asa has a bone to pick with Denji but had been dealing with some rather unique supernatural threats to the world at large. In a recent issue of Shonen Jump, Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto took the opportunity to recommend a new shonen series that is taking the world by storm in Mama Yuyu.

Tatsuki Fujimoto might be best known for weaving Denji's story, but Chainsaw Man is far from the only series that the mangaka has created. Prior to the Chainsaw Devil's arrival, Fujimoto created the world of Fire Punch which arrived in 2016 and ran for eight volumes before coming to a close. Since Chainsaw Man's debut, Fujimoto has still created stories that have sent shockwaves through the manga world. Tales such as Goodbye, Eri and Look Back aren't teeming with devils but manage to elicit some serious emotions. In the past, the higher-ups at Studio MAPPA stated that they are aiming to adapt all of Fujimoto's works, so we might eventually see more of Tatsuki's manga brought to the small screen.

(Photo: Shueisha & MAPPA)

Chainsaw Mama

Mama Yuyu is a very new manga series for Weekly Shonen Jump, having only recently debuted with one chapter to its name. While not every manga that has made the cut for Shonen Jump has received an anime adaptation, the chances rise astronomically for stories in the publication's pages.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Mama Yuyu, you can read the first chapter of the series from creator Yoshihiko Hayashi here. You can also check out an official description of the series that reads as such, "An era of peace between the hero and demon lord is upon us! In this peaceful world, the hero Corleo is nothing but an empty suit. But one day, a hero and demon lord from another world appear before him! How will Corleo deal with the chaos these invaders bring to his world?! A new type of fantasy epic now begins!"

Will you check out Mama Yuyu based on Fujimoto's recommendation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Chainsaw Devils.

Via Manga Mogura RE