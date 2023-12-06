Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Questions Denji's Next Dream

Chainsaw Man's anime has yet to confirm that a second season is on its way, but the manga is continuing to roar forward. With the Chainsaw Man Church continuing to be a thorn in the government's side and Famine's goal giving Denji an unexpected boost, Denji's life might be at its most chaotic. While Denji has seemingly fulfilled a dream, it seems that the future has become darker than ever for the shonen protagonist not only for the Chainsaw Devil, but for Nayuta as well.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 150, you might want to steer clear as we'll be covering massive spoilers for the series. Denji was forced to never transform into the Chainsaw Man again by Yoshida as dictated by the government. Fearing the influence that he had on the youth, Yoshida informed the Chainsaw Devil that should he transform once again, Nayuta's life would be in danger. Despite not transforming into his super-powered alter-ego, Denji comes to the realization that he has achieved his original dream of living an ordinary life while carrying Nayuta home. In a brief moment, Denji doesn't miss being Chainsaw Man.

What Will Denji's New Dream Be?

Denji has a brief interlude with Pochita, with the latter congratulating Denji on finally making his dream come true. Asking him what his next wish will be, Denji states that he does want to be Chainsaw Man once again, before witnessing that his apartment is burning down. As Nayuta and Denji discover the horror, they come to the realization that their pets were potentially caught in the blaze, which is unfortunately confirmed by Barem waiting in the wings.

Barem was responsible for burning down Denji and Nayuta's domicile, hoping to "fire Denji up" and bring out his devilish side. The Flamethrower Devil has been a major component of the Chainsaw Man Church in this latest arc, and while the pair were never exactly on the friendliest of terms, Denji might now make it his life's mission to take down Barem. Fingers crossed that the pets were able to somehow escape but things aren't looking good.

