Chainsaw Man Cosplay Bares Its Fangs With Denji

Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation arrived in 2022 and became one of the biggest new anime of that year in doing so. While a second season of Chainsaw Man has yet to be confirmed, the financial and critical success of the series has many fans believing that we'll receive confirmation of Denji's return sooner rather than later. Thanks to the increasing popularity of Tatsuki Fujimoto's universe, it should come as no surprise that cosplayers are continuing to dive into the bloody shonen universe.

While Chainsaw Man Season 2 has yet to be confirmed, the manga gives Denji fans a roadmap of where the Chainsaw Devil is headed in the future of the anime adaptation. In the final moments of the first season's finale, viewers were given a brief glimpse at a new character who is set to play a major role in Denji's life. As is the case with many characters and events that have happened in the shonen protagonist's life so far, the new character Reze isn't all that she appears to be when she hits the scene. Considering the amount of work that is currently on Studio MAPPA's plate for 2023, including the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell's Paradise, and Attack on TItan to name a few, it might take some time to see the Chainsaw Devil hit the small screen once again.

The Devilish Denji

Denji isn't quite like many other anime heroes, mostly saving lives and fighting devils in a bid to achieve his mundane dream of getting a girlfriend. Thanks to the deal that he made with beloved companion Pochita, he can now access the power of a devil that is almost immortal and has more than a few chainsaw blades to rely on in a fight.

(Photo: Kyokostar)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsGcmBnLmif/

Chainsaw Man's manga has continued following the anime's first season conclusion, as Denji finds himself on the sidelines in the latest chapters thanks to the introduction of the new War Devil, Asa Mikata. Despite sharing page time with Asa, Denji still has some major challenges to overcome, including one recently presented by Yoshida of the Devil Hunter Safety Commission. Now watching over the young Nayuta, Denji is dealing with far more problems than he faced in Chainsaw Man's first anime season.

Do you think 2023 will see the announcement of Chainsaw Man's second anime season? Who is your favorite devil of the series so far?