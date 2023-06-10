Chainsaw Man Breaks Another Record

Chainsaw Man hit the ground floor running with its anime adaptation, becoming one of the biggest new anime series to hit the small screen in 2022. With Studio MAPPA confirming that the series was a financial success recently, the manga has continued telling Denji's story and giving the anime adaptation lots more stories to eventually adapt. Now, Chainsaw Man has shattered another record thanks to its popular opening theme, the song known as "Kick Back" performed by Kenshi Yonezu.

While each episode of Chainsaw Man's first season had "Kick Back" playing to welcome the newest installments, the ending themes were different for each episode, which was quite a change from many other anime series. Unfortunately, MAPPA has yet to confirm whether Chainsaw Man Season 2 is on the way, though it will be interesting to see if Kenshi Yonezu returns to create a new theme song and whether the next season will once again create new ending themes for each individual episode. It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Denji's anime future remains uncertain as Studio MAPPA's current plate of projects is full. In 2023 alone, MAPPA is working on Vinland Saga, Hell's Paradise, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more.

Chainsaw Man: Topping The Billboard Charts

Billboard Japan announced that the opening theme of Chainsaw Man was number one for the "Billboard Japan Hot Animation" category. In the second slot was the theme song of Oshi no Ko, one of the big movers and shakers in the anime world in 2023. Songs from the likes of The First Slam Dunk, One Piece Film: Red, Spy x Family, Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, and Demon Slayer to name a few.

【ビルボード 2023年上半期総合アニメソング・チャート“Hot Animation”】

1位 米津玄師

2位 YOASOBI

3位 10-FEET

4位 Ado

5位 Official髭男dism

6位 YOASOBI

7位 Ado

8位 Aimer

9位 Official髭男dism

10位 MAISONdeshttps://t.co/zMgpVjL4oc pic.twitter.com/7QLBtiLoh4 — Billboard JAPAN (@Billboard_JAPAN) June 8, 2023

Currently, Chainsaw Man's manga is taking the opportunity to make some big changes in Denji's story. With the arrival of the second chapter of the overall saga, a new protagonist has taken the reins in Asa Mikata, the new War Devil. Asa struck a bargain with the Devil in an effort to save her own life and is now on a path that continuously has her interacting with the Chainsaw Devil.

Was Chainsaw Man's opening theme your favorite anime OP of 2022? Do you think we'll get word on Chainsaw Man Season 2 this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.