Chainsaw Man Cosplay Focuses on New Protagonist Following Anime Debut

Chainsaw Man's premiere anime episode has arrived, introducing countless new viewers to Denji's story and his trials and tribulations in a world fit to bursting with devils, monsters, and supernatural threats around every corner. Luckily, if you are looking to catch up on Tatsuki Fujimoto's bloody masterpiece, the manga is readily available, with the second chapter taking a break from Denji as the protagonist and instead focusing on a new high schooler who is harboring the War Devil. Now, one cosplayer has brought Asa Mitaka to life with the adorable Pochita in tow.

Asa as a character is far different from Denji, not just in the fact that she doesn't have chainsaw blades bursting from her appendages, but also that she wants very different things from the former protagonist. Whereas Denji was struggling to find three meals a day, Mitaka lives quite comfortably, from what we've seen, and her deal with the War Devil wasn't based on an affable relationship such as with the Chainsaw Man and Pochita. Unfortunately for Asa, the War Devil's powers require her to make sacrifices to create the most powerful weapons she can, which can prove to be quite an issue in the heat of a supernatural showdown.

Instagram Cosplayer Min_MMU took the opportunity to bring the War Devil to life, as Asa Mitaka continues to search for the Chainsaw Man's true identity, despite Denji flat out revealing who he was in a recent chapter of the manga in a hilarious moment that the new protagonist can't believe:

It's going to be quite some time before we see the War Devil hit the anime adaptation if MAPPA continues to produce new seasons of Chainsaw Man in the future. With the first season of the newly released anime series set to have twelve episodes, it's easy to see how the War Devil's introduction is still quite a while away but there is plenty of territory to explore when it comes to Denji's world.

What do you think of this new take on the War Devil? Have you already caught the premiere episode of Chainsaw Man that dropped earlier? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the bloody world of Denji and his fellow devil hunters.