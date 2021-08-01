Bloody Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gives Denji Brutal Fem Spin

✖

One awesomely bloody Chainsaw Man cosplay has given Denji a brutal fem spin! Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man has become one of the most beloved series to ever come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and that's most surprising considering it began with a cult following that only revved up further once it ended its run with the magazine last year. As fans anticipate the second part of the series and the upcoming anime adaptation releasing with Studio MAPPA in the near future, love for the series has only increased further in the last few months.

One way fans have been showing their love for Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man has been through cosplay of many of its characters. While much of the cosplay for Denji's Chainsaw Man devil form comes with its fair share of struggles due to its wild design, artist Jessica Nigri has shared her take on the Chainsaw Devil with a brutal and bloodied spin on Denji that's sure to make the argument for a live-action take on the franchise all the more palpable! Check it out below:

Chainsaw Man might have brought its manga run to an end last year, but with the final pages of its Weekly Shonen Jump magazine run the franchise had announced that Fujimoto would soon be returning for a "Part 2" of the manga in the future. While there's no set release window for this second part of the series just yet, Fujimoto has teased that it will be dubbed the "School Life" arc as it deals with Denji's balance of his life as the Chainsaw Man devil hero with his attempts at living an ordinary school life.

Not only that, but the final pages of the first part teased he'll also be in care of the new Control Devil. As for the anime, there has unfortunately been no word about its release window or date either. All that's known thus far is that Ryu Nakamura will be directing the series for Studio MAPPA while Kazutaka Sugiyama will be designing the characters and Kiyotaka Oshiyama will be designing the devils. The series is sure to explode into whole new realms of popularity when the anime releases.

If the manga release has been as popular as it is, the anime is sure to inspire all kinds of new cosplay for Denji and the rest of the crew! But what do you think of Chainsaw Man and its devil designs? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!