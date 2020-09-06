Chainsaw Man Reveals Denji's Violent Upgraded Form

✖

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man has rarely been a traditional action series that you can usually find in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, and the same definitely goes for Denji's violent new upgrade to his form. When a Shonen Jump action series usually introduces a power up or new form for its main character, they are usually fighting back against a stronger foe or facing some adversity. But it's a much different case here following a string of main character deaths as Denji has actually reached his new form at his lowest point yet. Instead of being triumphant, it's violent and tragic.

Chapter 83 of the series continues with the fallout between Makima and Denji as Makima is continuing down her victory lap after completely destroying Denji mentally through the deaths of his closest friends. It's here that she continues to manipulate him, and eventually has him summon a violent new take on his Chainsaw Man form.

As the chapter begins, Makima displays the bodies of the various demons that she had killed in order to bring about the Chainsaw Devil's "resurrection." She begins to explain what this means, but soon her building is attacked by a squad that has put together with the explicit purpose of taking down Makima. They shoot her in the face multiple times, and a few of them even kill themselves to summon the powerful Hell Devil.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Makima does not falter in the slightest even with all of this, and says "Save me, Chainsaw Man." Soon a piece of Denji's intestines fly out from his body and wrap around his neck. Emotionless, Denji pulls his starter chain and completely annihilates the Hell Devil in a single strike. It's here we see that Denji's Chainsaw Man form has completely changed, and no longer has the human parts of Denji in it. Gone is his body and instead replaced with a far more brutal look for the devil complete with horns, multiple arms, and multiple chainsaws. Its a tragic transformation given now that he's going to be used against humanity.

