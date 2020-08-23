Chainsaw Man Shocks Fans with SPOILER'S Death in New Chapter

You might not be caught up with Chainsaw Man, but the manga is out there for the reading. The series has become a top one internationally as readers have flocked to it. Albeit dark, Chainsaw Man has wowed fans with its psychological twists and supernatural monsters. But thanks to a new chapter, the manga is trending after a very important character was blown to bits.

So you have been warned! The article below houses spoilers for chapter 81 of Chainsaw Man:

The chapter starts easily enough, but things get wild at the end. The final pages focus on Denji at home with Makima when there is a knock at the door. He opens the door to find Power outside, and she has a birthday cake for the boy. Denji is obviously horrified to see his friend, but Power looks nervous with her gift.

Sadly, Power should have been looking at something else. Makima comes from behind Denji with her hand shaped into a gun. She then blows Power clean in two as her blast turns the girl's torso into gore. The girl did not even see the blow coming, and Denji is left horrified by the sight.

"Your hand are cold again, you poor thing. Shall we go back inside," Makima tells Denji as the chapter ends. The boy is left in a cold sweat before his master, and fans were left with their jaws wide open. The sudden death was something no one could've predicted, and fans are raging at the loss of Power. After all, the twisted heroine was aa favorite with readers, and her relationship with Denji brought hope to his situation. Now, Makima has ruined yet another part of Denji, and the villainess has truly rubbed fans the wrong way this time as you can see in the slides below:

