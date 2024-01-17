Chainsaw Man: Why Denji's Return May Redefine His Dream

There's no other anime character in existence that is quite like Chainsaw Man's Denji. The bloody shonen protagonist isn't quite a force for good like many of his anime counterparts, instead becoming the Chainsaw Devil in a bid to make his mundane dreams come true. With this current storyline of the dark manga series seeing Denji redefine his dreams, the re-alignment of what the protagonist wants might make him far darker than the character that we've come to know over the years.

Warning. If you aren't caught up with the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 152, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The Chainsaw Man Church has become a terrifying threat to the aloof protagonist, wanting him to become the Chainsaw Devil so much that they took extreme measures. Denied from transforming into his devilish side, Denji makes a wish to Pochita during a one-on-one conversation wherein he reveals that his dream was to become Chainsaw Man once again. Almost as if granted by a monkey's paw, Denji gets the opportunity to transform into the Chainsaw Devil once again to fight the followers of the church, who burned down Denji and Nayuta's apartment.

The Chainsaw Devil Unleashed

In wishing to become Chainsaw Man once again, some fans are theorizing that Denji's wish has opened up a darker side to the anime character. For some time, the Chainsaw Devil was considered a stronger devil amongst the demonic hordes that originated in hell, and this latest chapter shows off just how brutal the main character can be. In cutting his way through those responsible for killing his pets, Denji snaps at Nayuta, showing that the character getting his wish fulfilled might not be a good thing.

Pushing Nayuta away, eating the other hybrids without a second thought, and admitting to enjoying his pain is the most alarming thing Denji's done since cannibalizing Makima.



He's doing what he wanted to in being Chainsaw Man, but it doesn't feel right.. he's more scary I guess pic.twitter.com/73KjoFCqbp — Chainsaw Man Unleashed (@DenjiUnleashed) January 9, 2024

not to sound like #those accounts but denji is now embodying the chaos chainsaw man was known for in hell.. he is becoming chainsaw man in the true sense of the word. it’s the one thing that gives him purpose now, as fami said he could never have a normal life. pic.twitter.com/GuLldt9X5a — athena (@lgbtbeam) January 9, 2024

Chainsaw Man's manga doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon, with Studio MAPPA revealing at the previous Jump Festa that the franchise's first movie was in the works to boot. MAPPA has yet to state when we can expect the film to arrive, but considering it will be adapting the Reze Arc, expect it to be more bloody and brutal than the first season.

Do you think Denji's dream has turned into a nightmare? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Chainsaw Devil.