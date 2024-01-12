Chainsaw Man Fans Are Living for Denji's Bloody Return

Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation is looking to return with its first feature-length film, continuing Denji and his fellow devil hunters' bloody story. While Studio MAPPA has yet to reveal when the movie will hit theaters, the manga by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto marches on. With Denji currently sharing page time with newcomer Asa Mitaka, the War Devil, the shonen protagonist has struggled as to whether or not he should show off his more demonic form. For better or worse, Denji has stepped back into the spotlight and fans are welcoming back the Chainsaw Devil.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 152, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. In this second half of the manga series, we've witnessed the advent of the Chainsaw Man Church, a religious movement forged in the wake of Denji's presence. The strongest members of the organization are "The Weapons", humans that are similar to Denji in that they are able to access the powers of devils. In the latest manga installments, the Weapons made the decision that in order to get Denji back to his devilish ways, they would need to take extreme measures.

Chainsaw Man: Denji's Return

The Weapons burned down Denji and Nayuta's apartment, with their pets trapped inside, causing the Chainsaw Devil to make the decision to throw caution to the wind and take on the role of Chainsaw Man. Rather than fearing for Nayuta now that he has returned to his role as the Chainsaw Man, Denji is thrilled that he gets to once again step into the role. With Famine's plan also boosting his power level thanks to the general public's fear of Denji, this will be a fight to remember.

Oh my sweet jesus HE BACKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/0olOKgxxb3 — Delta (@Chainsawpedia) January 9, 2024

Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation has quite a few stories to tell before it can catch up to Denji and Asa sharing the spotlight. While the next movie will cover the introduction of the essential character Rize, a second season has yet to be confirmed by Studio MAPPA.

What did you think of Denji's big comeback? Do you think the Chainsaw Devil can take down the church that he inadvertently helped to create? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.