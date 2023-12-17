Chainsaw Man Creator Breaks Silence on Anime Movie Reveal

It has been a hot minute since Chainsaw Man put out any new content on screen, but that is going to change before long. If you did not hear the news, the team behind Chainsaw Man hit Jump Festa 2024 this weekend to share a big announcement. The anime is getting its very own movie, and now the creator of Chainsaw Man is addressing the big project with a special Reze teaser.

In a special note to fans, Tatsuki Fujimoto broke his silence on the upcoming Chainsaw Man movie at Jump Festa. Writing to fans, it was there the artist told fans what they could expect from Reze, and Fujimoto said her relationship with Denji is something out of a recent anime.

"The motif behind Denji and Reze, who are both expendable and being used by others, is based on the main characters of the animated movie Jin-Roh. I think there are a lot of imperfections in their composition, so I recommend you check out Jin-Roh as well," Fujimoto shared.

If you are not familiar with the anime mentioned in this letter, Fujimoto is talking about Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade. The anime is a rather dark one, and it is set in an alternate reality where Nazi Germany won World War II. In this universe, Japan finds itself occupied by Germany as it was a member of the Allies, and the nation begins crumbling under the weight. As for its main story, Jin-Roh tells the story of a military soldier and a terrorist's sister. The ensuing tale is filled with twists and tragedy, so you can check out Jin-Roh if you want a taste of what's to come in the Chainsaw Man movie.

And of course, you can brush up on the actual Chainsaw Man anime. The hit series is streaming on Crunchyroll, after all. For more information on the hit series, you can read the official synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"

