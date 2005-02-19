Chainsaw Man Opening Pays Tribute to Countless Movies

Chainsaw Man is a hit, and while the exact numbers for the viewership of the "most anticipated television series" arriving in Fall 2022 have yet to be revealed, countless anime fans are diving headfirst into Studio MAPPA's latest effort. With the opening theme song created by artist Kenshi Yonezu in the song, "KICK BACK", the animation linked to this opener takes the opportunity to pay homage to numerous blockbusters that have been released by Hollywood over the years. Considering how many movies are referenced, now is a great time to break down the references.

The movies that are referenced in Chainsaw Man's opening include Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Pulp Fiction, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, No Country For Old Men, Don't Look Up, Jacob's Ladder, Thor: Love And Thunder, Constantine, and The Big Lebowski to name a few. On top of these, the opening also hilariously references Sadako Vs. Kayako and Attack of the Killer Tomatoes, with Denji and his friends recreating some of the pivotal moments from the films in a unique fashion. Denji isn't exactly a big movie fan, considering he has lived a life mired in poverty as he tries to find some semblance of peace following becoming the Chainsaw Devil.

Twitter User Nezuko Social did an in-depth breakdown of the movie references from Chainsaw Man's opening, with Denji and company showing off their friendship with one another before they get their hands dirty in fighting against the countless devils that are threatening the world:

Chainsaw Man opening and ending references and details thread:



1 – In the #ChainsawMan opening, Denji crashes 3 times after getting knocked into the air. The holes his body creates look like the letters "C" "S" "M"#chainsawman #csm pic.twitter.com/IsHQPw4GRd — Demon Dog 👍 (@NezukoSocial) October 11, 2022

One of the surprising facts about Chainsaw Man's first season is that while the opening might remain the same as it stands, the ending will change with each subsequent episode. With the MAPPA confirming that Denji's initial anime outing will run for twelve episodes, expect eleven more ending themes to arrive as Tatsuki Fujimoto's world of devils will be expanded upon. If you have never experienced Chainsaw Man, the anime isn't just packed to bursting with bloody battles, but also with hilarious and touching moments that have helped set the series apart in the anime world.

