Chainsaw Man Hits Back at Kobeni Haters With Her Best Moment Yet
Chainsaw Man has been edging the anime fandom all season, and now the anime is paying off. As season one nears its end, all eyes are on Denji as our stars take on Katana Man. Of course, this week's episode pushed our hunters further than ever, and many expected Aki Hayakawa to go off when it went live. But this week, well – all eyes were on Kobeni as the heroine went off in the bloodiest possible way.
As you can see below, fans are obsessed with Kobeni right now, and the anime is clapping back at haters with the update. Some had the audacity to call the girl useless, but those critiques were silenced this week. After all, Kobeni showed her skills as a marksman in her latest fight, and it proved she is as ruthless as her mentors.
Kobeni Superiority
Clearly, Kobeni can get aggressive when she's fed up, and the fandom is rallying behind the heroine in honor of her comeuppance. Not only did the girl manages to land some serious bullets, but she was able to keep Denji out of the enemy's hands. In this case, Kobeni stepped in when Aki could not, so if that is not worthy of praise then what is?
If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, you should know the anime has a few episodes left to go before season one wraps. Right now, the series can be streamed over on Hulu and Crunchyroll subbed or dubbed. So for those needing more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:
"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"
What do you think about Kobeni's reckoning this week? Are you loving Chainsaw Man? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
She's Here
the real Kobeni pic.twitter.com/QDPKteZYUG— Kumi (@D_Kumii) December 6, 2022
Kobeni > Makima
Makima was on her way to be the spotlight of this week's episode of #chainsawman, but Kobeni's breakdown really takes the cake for me. The direction, Ushio's music, and her amazing voice actor gave this solemn moment even more weight than in the manga for me. Excellent. pic.twitter.com/SjugLv62WD— Chainsaw Man Unleashed (@DenjiUnleashed) December 6, 2022
Kobeni Wins
nah they gave kobeni fans a gun-pointing-at-camera reaction image its over https://t.co/jP8cU6yLTE— SN❆WG❆ ☃️ (@ssj100dilbert) December 6, 2022
Show Off
Kobeni finally shows her talent! 😳🤎
[Chainsaw Man] pic.twitter.com/vQWSyQAmeZ— Anime Corner (@animecorner_ac) December 7, 2022
Wanted Dead or Alive
kobeni haters mad #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/hQSABkSthp— sigma (@1igmab0) December 6, 2022
Off the Leash
Kobeni went OFF🔥 #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/jzUww4Uznw— 👑🌹Queen Kim🌹👑 (@Saxypenguin) December 6, 2022
We're Done
This scene goes way harder when you realize Kobeni also hit ‘em with that “I’ve enough of this shit” face#chainsawman #チェンソーマン pic.twitter.com/9qlqOfCWes— Lightning (@Lightning446) December 6, 2022
Knock Out
MY GIRL KOBENI BEATING THOSE USELESS ALLEGATIONS pic.twitter.com/EeWz9oEDMb— rosie (@asakurakii) December 6, 2022