Chainsaw Man Hits Back at Kobeni Haters With Her Best Moment Yet

Chainsaw Man has been edging the anime fandom all season, and now the anime is paying off. As season one nears its end, all eyes are on Denji as our stars take on Katana Man. Of course, this week's episode pushed our hunters further than ever, and many expected Aki Hayakawa to go off when it went live. But this week, well – all eyes were on Kobeni as the heroine went off in the bloodiest possible way.

As you can see below, fans are obsessed with Kobeni right now, and the anime is clapping back at haters with the update. Some had the audacity to call the girl useless, but those critiques were silenced this week. After all, Kobeni showed her skills as a marksman in her latest fight, and it proved she is as ruthless as her mentors.

Kobeni Superiority

Clearly, Kobeni can get aggressive when she's fed up, and the fandom is rallying behind the heroine in honor of her comeuppance. Not only did the girl manages to land some serious bullets, but she was able to keep Denji out of the enemy's hands. In this case, Kobeni stepped in when Aki could not, so if that is not worthy of praise then what is?

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, you should know the anime has a few episodes left to go before season one wraps. Right now, the series can be streamed over on Hulu and Crunchyroll subbed or dubbed. So for those needing more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about Kobeni's reckoning this week? Are you loving Chainsaw Man? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.