Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Brings to Life Its Controversial Siblings

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc had more shocking moments than anime fans could shake a stick at. One of the most controversial moments of the second season wasn't only a character death, but a moment shared between the supernatural siblings known as Mei Mei and Ui Ui. Luckily, this new anime cosplay doesn't recreate that scene but it does bring the two supernatural sorcerers to life following their fight against Suguru Geto's nefarious forces in Shibuya.

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season featured quite a few character deaths but neither Mei Mei and Ui Ui were a part of them. The two siblings that fought on behalf of Jujutsu Tech and the world decided to "peace out" from their duties, saving themselves from the after-effects of the Shibuya Incident Arc and giving anime viewers a controversial scene. Despite their wild power, it seems that they weren't willing to fight against Geto to free Gojo, instead preparing themselves, and their finances, for the events that took place in the locale. While the second season might now be at an end, Jujutsu Kaisen has confirmed that a third season is on the way which will cover the Culling Game.

Mei Mei And Ui Ui Return Return

The controversial moment in question during the Shibuya Incident Arc saw the siblings sharing a bed with one another, as Mei Mei joked as to whether or not they would share the same bed. Taking place in the episode, "Metamorphosis, Part 2", the scene saw many anime fans stunned at what transpired. Mei Mei and Ui Ui's survival goes to show how the heroic deeds of Jujutsu Kaisen aren't the "go to" for many sorcerers fighting for Jujutsu Tech.

While it might be some time before we see Jujutsu Kaisen's third season hit the small screen, the manga is preparing to bring its story to a close. At this year's Jump Festa, creator Gege Akutami stated that the end is nigh and that, more than likely, Jujutsu Kaisen will end before the next event later in 2024. Certainly, with what has transpired in recent chapters, it seems that a finale for Jujutsu Tech is on the way.

