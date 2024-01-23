One Piece Cosplay Goes Supernova With Bonney

One Piece has fully introduced another member of the Worst Generation, Jewelry Bonney, to the anime with the latest episodes, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why she's become a Supernova! The One Piece anime is now working its way through the early stages of the Egghead Arc, the first arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series. This new arc not only sees Luffy and the Straw Hats head to their first new island adventure after everything that happened during the Wano Country arc, but introduces some big changes to the One Piece world overall.

One of the first big shake ups was the introduction between Luffy and Bonney as the two members of the Worst Generation crossed paths with one another for the first real time in the series. The arc is the first time she's taken the center stage despite the few times she's popped up over the years, and fans will begin to see a new side of the Worst Generation member the more she continues to explore the Future Island with Luffy. To help highlight Bonney's impact on the series, artist thechrissymourns on TikTok has brought Bonney to life with some awesome cosplay! Check it out:

How to Watch One Piece: Egghead Arc

The One Piece anime is now in the midst of the Egghead Arc, which is the first phase of the Final Saga of the franchise overall. One Piece: Egghead Arc is now available for streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix, and introduces not only Bonney to the Straw Hats but the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk as well. But as fans have seen with the latest episodes, Vegapunk is an identity that apparently belongs to a few different characters with new additions to the cast including Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas Mutsumi Tamura as York.

You can currently catch up with the rest of One Piece's anime episodes with Crunchyroll (in both Japanese and English language audio) if you wanted to get up to speed. The One Piece manga is still in the midst of the ongoing Egghead Arc as well, and you can find the three most recent chapters of the series completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

