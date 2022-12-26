Chainsaw Man's Makima Is Dropping an Album Next Year

Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's top anime series, and its cast can be heard all over the world now. While dubs vary from country to country, the Japanese dub of Chainsaw Man endures as one of its finest. Stars like Tomori Kusunoki are living large thanks to their part in the show. And now, it seems Makima's voice actor is ready to branch out with an album of their own.

On her 23rd birthday, Kusunoki surprised fans at a show in Tokyo with news about her first full-length album. According to the singer-actress, they plan to put out the full album in May 2023. The release will be paired with a concert tour across Japan. So if you want to support Makima's VA, you will definitely want to check out their full-length album next summer.

Of course, fans outside of Chainsaw Man are eager to listen to the album as well. Kusunoki may be known best for voicing Makima these days, but their music career has blown up in the past few years. After making a name for themselves in anime, the singer released their first single in August 2019. Since then, Kusunoki has released four EPs, and their tracks regularly chart on Oricon in Japan.

As for their work in anime, Kusunoki continues to dominate with their vocals. You can hear the actress in Sword Art Online as Llenn and Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club as Setsuna. After debuting in the industry in 2017, Kusunoki was lauded as one of anime's Best New Actresses. And as 2023 rolls in, fans can expect to hear Kusunoki's voice in series like Spy Classroom and Chained Soldier.

Will you be checking out this album for Makima's sake? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.