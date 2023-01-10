Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Summons Makima's IRL Twin

Chainsaw Man has proven itself as one of anime's biggest franchises, and for many fans, the draw all comes from its characters. Whether you're eyeing Power or Denji, the series has tons of compelling stars at its disposal. In fact, one of its most complicated characters has amassed a rabid fandom of their own, and Makima embraces it with love. And now, one fan is going viral as they gave Makima one of her best cosplays yet.

As you can see below, the piece comes courtesy of Instagram user faaaariii_ who has made a name for themselves cosplaying. From Weibo to TikTok, the user has wowed netizens with their anime takes, but it is safe to say their take on Makima goes above and beyond.

After all, you can see the piece for yourself above. The cosplay brings Makima to life in her usual black-white outfit. With her hair braided back, Makima looks like a doll in this cosplay thanks to all the lighting and makeup effects. From her eyes to her contoured nose, everything about this look was done to make Makima pop, and a bit of video editing makes the heroine look properly terrifying.

Obviously, Chainsaw Man has shown how bloody Makima can get in battle, and the anime has only scratched the surface so far. The Devil Hunter is stronger than anyone knows, and it won't take long for Denji to discover that firsthand. But for now, fans can enjoy this honest take on Makima until the Chainsaw Man anime unravels her secrets on screen.