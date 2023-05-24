Chainsaw Man's New Fight Might Be Denji's Most Disastrous

Chainsaw Man's anime future is anyone's guess at this point, with Studio MAPPA having yet to confirm whether a season 2 will eventually arrive. Despite Denji not hitting the small screen in the near future, the Chainsaw Devil is quite active in the manga series from franchise creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. While Denji might not be the star of the series, with Asa Mikata the War Devil taking the reins as the bloody series' protagonist, the battle against the Falling Devil might be the most destructive fight in the manga to date.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 130, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The Falling Devil has been billed as a "Primordial Fear", a class of devil that might place it on the same level as the likes of the Gun Devil and Control Devil. With the arrival of this threat that appears to prefer an aesthetic close to that of Ralph Fiennes in the horror film, The Menu, the Falling Devil is attempting to eliminate the Asa by feeding her to an unnamed threat in the underworld.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The Falling City

In the previous installment of the Chainsaw Man manga, we were able to witness a new iteration of Denji's powers, as he transformed a motorcycle into a "Chainsaw Man Cycle". With a large chainsaw blade protruding from the front, most of the manga chapter revolves around Denji and Asa attempting to dodge attacks from both the Falling Devil and the grotesque behemoth that was unleashed straight from hell. Even in Denji's previous battles, it's hard to think of an example where the surrounding area was destroyed nearly as much, with the Falling Devil even hurling entire buildings at the duo of devils in an effort to wipe them out.

While Denji and Asa have been able to survive so far by the skin of their teeth, the Falling Devil is clearly on a different level than either devil has encountered so far. Of course, the mystery as to whether the Chainsaw and War Devils will survive this destructive spat isn't the only question in the manga. There still remains the identity of the "Fake Chainsaw Man" that needs to be revealed, as the perpetrator surprisingly gave Denji some much-needed assistance in the battle against the Primordial Fear.