Chainsaw Man Meet Spider-Man in This Wild Marvel Crossover

In recent years, Marvel has taken the opportunity to dip its toes into the manga business. One of the best sellers of this partnership that unites North American comics with Japanese manga was Deadpool: Samurai, a shonen series that took everyone's favorite Merc With A Mouth and teamed him up with My Hero Academia's All Might. Now, one fan artist has decided to create a crossover of their own that sees the Chainsaw Devil tangoing with New York City's resident Wall-Crawler.

While there has never been an official crossover featuring Chainsaw Man taking on Spider-Man, the web-slinger has fought against an unexpected anime threat in the past. In a previous one-shot comic book dubbed "Attack on Avengers", Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Peter Parker included, took on the behemoths that spawned from the mind of Hajime Isayama. The Attack on Titan/Avengers crossover arrived in 2014 but was the only time that the two universes collided, as the likes of the Armored Titan, Colossal Titan, and Female Titan found themselves arriving in New York City and causing some serious chaos. In the final pages of the special, the Guardians of the Galaxy entered the mix, though readers were never given a definitive answer as to which side would emerge victorious.

Chainsaw Spider

While Peter Parker has some serious experience and power backing him up, it might be tough for him to defeat Denji in a one-on-one fight. His webs would most likely be cut through by the numerous chainsaws that the Chainsaw Devil can burst forth from his own body and since Denji can heal from almost any wound, Spider-Man might be up a creek without a paddle. As Deadpool teamed up with the symbol of peace, believing that the Chainsaw Man and Spider-Man might team up isn't that far-flung.

Despite the popularity of Chainsaw Man's initial anime offering, Chainsaw Man Season 2 has yet to be confirmed. Studio MAPPA however has an event later this month that might just confirm Denji and company's return to the small screen. Luckily, the Chainsaw Man manga has continued to churn out new chapters, albeit ones where Denji is no longer the main star of the series.

Who do you think wins this fight between Marvel and manga? Do you want to see more Marvel manga series in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.