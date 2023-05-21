Will Chainsaw Man's Director Change for Season 2?

Chainsaw Man has climbed its way to the top of the charts since its debut. The manga had become one of the industry's top picks with fans, and of course, the Chainsaw Man anime took the world by storm last year. Studio MAPPA was everywhere all thanks to the show, but reactions to season one left some confused in Japan. So of course, the entire fandom is wondering whether Chainsaw Man season 2 may switch up directors when it drops.

Rumors about such a swap have been swirling for months. In fact, a petition was started in Japan shortly after the Chainsaw Man anime dropped that asked for a redo on season one. More than a thousand fans signed up asking for a new director to handle season one as Chainsaw Man's realistic aesthetic threw them off. But of course, nothing was ever said in regards to the pitch.

Since then, Chainsaw Man rumors have run rampant regarding its future and whether director Ryu Nakayama will be involved. After all, the animator was largely in charge of the show's aesthetic. The director wanted Chainsaw Man to have somewhat real graphics inspired by their favorite Hollywood films like Clockwork Orange and Kill Bill. This style most definitely set Chainsaw Man apart from the competition, and while many fans loved the looks, others weren't sold.

Now, new rumors are running rampant about Nakayama's placement in Chainsaw Man season 2. The post suggests the director has exited the project, but again, nothing official has conveyed that to fans. Neither MAPPA or Nakayama has cared to touch on the topic. In fact, Chainsaw Man season 2 has yet to be officially announced despite its financial success. This uncertainty has put all eyes on Denji, and as such, rumors regarding Chainsaw Man keep cropping up.

While answers about the anime's new season are hard to find, Chainsaw Man fans have shared their thoughts online about Nakayama's potential exit. It seems international fans are pretty aghast by the pushback on Nakayama's aesthetic. His cinematic vision endeared many, but of course, there are still Japanese fans who aren't sold on the style. And given how popular Chainsaw Man is, you can see why these differing opinions have created a schism within the fandom.

