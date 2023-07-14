Chainsaw Man's Manga Gives Asa a New Mission

The new protagonist of Chainsaw Man has had quite a terrifying time as the series' new lead. Fused with the War Devil in the first chapter of the manga's second half, Asa Mitaka has gone from someone looking to eliminate Denji to having a soft spot for the Chainsaw Devil. Following the harrowing battle against the Falling Devil, it would seem that Asa has been presented with a new challenge, unlike anything she has seen before, which might spell trouble for our favorite Chainsaw Man.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 135, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Denji was recently presented with a horrible scenario, as the government no longer wants him to take on the role of Chainsaw Man. With the formation of the "Chainsaw Man Church" causing society's youth to begin turning against the government, the higher-ups in Japan are looking to nip this particular problem in the bud. As Asa wondered what to do next in a conversation with her own inner devil, Famine appears in her apartment, laying the stage for what the Horseman of the Apocalypse thinks the War Devil should do next.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Famine's Choice

"At the moment, Chainsaw Man has given up on fighting devils to lead an ordinary human life. The problem is that Chainsaw Man's own heart prevents him from being an ordinary human. Even weakling devils can become powerful by eating strong devils – those who are feared. It's why devils are constantly after him, trapping him in a cycle of violence. Many of the Chainsaw Man Church's follower were saved by Chainsaw Man. We want to save him this time. We're hunting down all the devils in town so that he won't have to fight. If everyone forgets about Chainsaw Man, he'll grow weak as a devil and then he can live an ordinary lif. I want you to join the Chainsaw Man Church and fight with us, Asa."

The end of the chapter sees Asa taking down the "Carpenter Bee Devil", showing that the War Devil has clearly accepted Famine's new plan. With the Horseman looking to save the world thanks to her fondness for humanity, the Chainsaw Man Church can now be seen in a totally different light. With "Chainsaw Man Black" still out in the open, the pieces are continuing to be assembled.