Chainsaw Man's Doppelganger Gets a Name

Chainsaw Man took a bold new direction by swapping protagonists from the Chainsaw Devil Denji to the War Devil Asa Mitaka. With Denji sitting in the sidelines, but still playing an active role in the manga, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto added a new Chainsaw Man into the mix. While this Denji doppelganger was originally presented as a mystery, the supernatural manga series has been sprinkling new details about the "Fake Chainsaw Man" recently, including a new name. With Denji potentially leaving his devil-hunting days behind him, the new Chainsaw Man on the block might need to step up to the plate.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 135, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory. Denji has, against his will, decided to lay down the saws in favor of saving Nayuta from the government, thanks in part to the creation of the "Chainsaw Man Church". With the youth of Japan deciding to rise against the higher-up members of society thanks to Denji's influence, it was recently revealed the the Chainsaw doppelganger was a part of the church and was claiming to be the real deal. While we still don't know the true identity of the Chainsaw Man fake, he did receive a new moniker thanks to Famine.

Famine, for those who need a refresher, is one of the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse, looking to save humanity from devils thanks to her fondness of human wares and food. Asking Asa to join the Chainsaw Man Church to save Denji, Famine dubs the doppelganger as "Black Chainsaw Man" while referring to the original as "Red Chainsaw Man". Here's how Fami breaks down her plan to Asa,

"Black Chainsaw Man and Red Chainsaw Man are not the same person. I'm not surprised you didn't realize since we sisters have no interest in faces, human or devil. If you want to fight Black Chainsaw Man, you'll need to turn Red Chainsaw Man back into an ordinary human. The Chainsaw Man that Asa wants to save and the Chainsaw Man that Yoru wants to kill are different beings."

