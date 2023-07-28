Chainsaw Man Just Gave Denji His Own John Wick Moment

While fans wait on word as to whether Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation will receive a second season, the bloody manga series marches on by following Denji and the newest protagonist, Asa Mikata. The War Devil might be the new star of the series, but creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is giving the Chainsaw Devil plenty to do when it comes to both his place in the world and the nefarious threats that are facing him. With the latest manga chapter, Chainsaw Man has given its former star his very own John Wick moment.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest Chainsaw Man manga chapter, Chapter 137, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory. To set the stage for Denji's "John Wick" moment, the latest manga installment sees the Chainsaw Devil going on a blind date with a classmate of Yoshida's. Convinced to lick the corpse of a deceased devil, Denji found himself dragged to a karaoke bar by his date, where a sneak attack was sprung by a mysterious group of bat-wielding thugs. As the Chainsaw Devil struggles with being unable to take on his ultimate form thanks to Yoshida's ultimatum, the shonen protagonist proves that his fighting skills in his human form are quite effective.

Chainsaw Wick

The group of assailants remains a mystery as to why they are attacking Denji. Despite this fact, they are quite passionate in their effort of eliminating the Chainsaw Devil, but that didn't stop Denji's date from continuing to belt out some wild tunes thanks to the karaoke bar. Luckily, Denji is able to take down his opponents though Denji's mysterious date picks up a bat herself and is looking to finish the job that her allies could not.

If nothing else, you can tell Fujimoto is having fun with it. Who else would place Denji at a karaoke place, in the middle of a fight while his date is singing MAXIMUM THE HORMONE. This chapter left me speechless. #csm137 pic.twitter.com/zPp6DgjxH7 — | Thankful Dead | (@ThankfulDead_) July 25, 2023

Should Chainsaw Man's anime continue, it will take some time before viewers will be introduced to Asa Mikata and the latest arc of Denji and this world of devils. With the arrival of these new stories focusing on the War Devil, the series has maintained its eccentric energy along with presenting plenty of tear-jerking, emotional moments along the way as well. At present, Tatsuki Fujimoto hasn't hinted at the series coming to an end any time soon, so there might be many more years to come for the Chainsaw Man.

What did you think of Denji's John Wick moment in the latest manga chapter?