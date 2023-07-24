Chainsaw Man Uniqlo Collection Revealed

Chainsaw Man is ready to take on a big project, but luckily, it will have help on this new mission. Denji is teaming up with Uniqlo to bring a new kind of clothing collection to life. The anime deal will bring the power of Chainsaw Man to a closet near you, and it will feature artwork by Kosuke Kawamura.

Starting August 24th, Chainsaw Man x Uniqlo will be available in stores. The collection, which features everything from shirts to sweats, will be available online and in stores. The big collection will include tons of pieces for every fan to wear, and yes, there will be a bonus gift! An original Chainsaw Man x Kosuke Kawamura sticker will be included in every package while supplies last.

"Chainsaw Man is a TV anime series produced by MAPPA. The story follows a young Devil Hunter named Denji who makes a contract with Chainsaw Devil and is reincarnated as "Chainsaw Man." The anime has received much attention and positive feedback since its release. This time, we have collaborated with collage artist Kosuke Kawamura to recreate the world of the series in a bold and meticulous way. Enjoy this special collection that brings the world of Chainsaw Man to life," Uniqlo shared about the anime collab in a new statement.

If you want to check out the full Chainsaw Man collab, you can check the collection here before it drops next month. As for the series itself, the Chainsaw Man anime closed season one last year, and the manga is putting out new chapters weekly. You can read the series on Manga Plus right now, so for more details, you can find its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this latest Chainsaw Man announcement? Will you be buying into this Uniqlo collection? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!