Chainsaw Man Chapter 137 Gives Us the Ultimate Karaoke Challenge

Chainsaw Man has never shied away from giving shonen fans some killer battles fit to bursting with blood and gore. While the manga series continues, it has taken the opportunity to follow a new protagonist's story in Asa Mikata, the War Devil who has an ax to grind with Denji. Luckily, the manga still finds inventive new challenges for Denji to face, with the latest being a hilarious karaoke battle that erupts into something that the Chainsaw Devil wasn't expecting.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 137, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. In the previous chapter of Chainsaw Man, Denji was attempting to take in a flick at a movie theater alongside Yoshida, the agent of the government who has taken on a much bigger role in this second phase. Shockingly enough, Yoshida ends their recent discussion by introducing the Chainsaw Devil to a girl in his class who wanted to go out on a date with Denji. As Denji struggles with potentially giving up his days as the world's biggest superhero, the new lady in his life has sprung an insidious trap on the shonen protagonist.

Chainsaw Karaoke

One Chainsaw Man took the opportunity to bring to life the karaoke segment in the latest manga chapter, showing how completely ridiculous the scene itself is. Of course, all wasn't as it seemed as Denji's new date was seemingly dropping the hammer on a sneak attack that was looking to put the Chainsaw Devil out of action. Needless to say, this will make quite the sequence in the anime adaptation should it eventually be adapted by MAPPA.

THE SONG MAKES THE CHAPTER SO MUCH FUNNIER#chainsawman137 pic.twitter.com/05n6itONSA — NinjaristicNinja (@Ninjaristic_) July 25, 2023

Despite not fully transforming into his Chainsaw alter-ego, Denji manages to make short work of the assailants who seem to be in league with the shonen star's new date. While Denji's date has yet to demonstrate any supernatural abilities, the chapter's finale sees her picking up a baseball bat to seemingly challenge the Chainsaw Devil. It has yet to be seen if she's in league with Yoshida but Denji might have to break his promise to the government in the chapters to come.

What did you think of this rocking moment in Chainsaw Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.