Chainsaw Man: Does the Manga’s New Cliffhanger Go Too Far with Denji?

Chainsaw Man is back with a new chapter this week, and of course, the entire is rushing to read it. The update gives us a new take on Denji as our favorite devil hunter is dealing with a familiar foe, depression. Denji is tackling his own mind these days after being leashed by Yoshida. But this week, some fans are wondering if Chainsaw Man took its torture of Denji too far.

So you have been warned! There are spoilers below for Chainsaw Man chapter 136. Read with caution.

If you are caught up with the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, you will know the issue at hand. The manga has Denji on a tight leash as Yoshida has prevented our protagonist from doing work as Chainsaw Man. With his double doing duty, Denji has been promised a chance at normal life which includes everything from skipping class to seeing movies. Yoshida put the whole thing together, and he capped Denji’s outing with a visit from a fellow classmate.

Denji tries to brush off the girl when she sits next to him in the theater, but it doesn’t seem like she listened. Instead, she is seen feeling up Denji much to his dismay. You can tell the boy is shocked because who wouldn’t be in this situation? He wanted some time alone but instead got sexually assaulted. The moment is definitely played up for laughs, but as you can see in the slides below, some fans are thinking this latest blow was too much for Denji. However, we will not know how our hunter reacts until the next chapter of Chainsaw Man goes live.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, you can read up on the manga through the Shonen Jump app right now. So for more details on Denji’s story, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!

