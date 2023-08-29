Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Promises a Hybrid Devil Massacre

Is it too much to want a normal life? That is the question Denji finds himself asking daily in Chainsaw Man. The poor guy has been through the wringer, and his troubles are far from over. Chainsaw Man part two has only intensified those woes. And now, a new update has positioned Denji before a bloody Hybrid Devil massacre.

The info was shared this week as Chainsaw Man chapter 141 went live. It was there fans united with the Hybrid Devils of the Chainsaw Man church. After being freed from Makima's control, the gang is desperate to have Denji on its side. To be more specific, they want Denji to get back to battling, so they are setting up a massacre to draw out Chainsaw Man.

"Humans, weapons, and devils were all born to kill. That's why god will forgive us, no matter how many people we kill tomorrow," the Flamethrower Devil shares.

As it turns out, the Hybrid Devils are planning an attack during the Chainsaw Man church's day of worship. They have put targets on civilian and public safety hunters. By drawing the group out, the Hybrid Devils hope to prompt Chainsaw Man's return because of the violence. The group believes "Chainsaw Man's sense of justice will brim over" thanks to the ordeal. But in the end, the ploy is a big gamble.

It seems this Hybrid Devil massacre is imminent, but the question remains how Denji will respond. He seems bored by his normal life, but he embraces it for Nayuta's sake. This bloody attack could spark the flame of Chainsaw Man's return, and if he heads back to battle, there is no telling how Asa and the public will react.

If you are not caught up on Chainsaw Man, you can brush up on the manga easily enough. The series is available on the Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this latest Chainsaw Man cliffhanger?