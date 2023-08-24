Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Intros a Truly Unhinged Devil

Chainsaw Man has a ton of colorful characters. Over the years, the hit manga has put Denji face to face with a slew of monstrous devils and humans alike. At this point, it feels like Denji has done it all, but the latest Chainsaw Man chapter left us with a cliffhanger featuring its most deranged devil to date.

And to our delight, we have met this man before. The Hybrid Devils are back, and it turns out the Flamethrower Devil is just as crazed as we expected.

The whole thing came to light this week as Chainsaw Man chapter 140 came to light. It was there creator Tatsuki Fujimoto went the distance by bringing Denji to the Church of Chainsaw Man. The lead was recruited by the Sword Devil, but Denji was less than impressed when he learned what the church was about. And after Flamethrower Man appeared, things went from bad to worse.

For one, we learned the tall devil's name is Barem, and he is very out there. He approaches Denji with an empty smile at the end of Chainsaw Man chapter 140, and things go south from there. After all, he questions Denji about his freedom to exercise as Chainsaw Man. Barem goes on to question whether the Hybrids need to kill Asa so that Denji can act as Chainsaw Man once more. And when Denji books it out of the church, well – Barem promises the boy will be back.

When the Flamethrower Devil worked under Makima, Barem seemed unhinged for the most part, but we never saw him outside of work. Now, we can see the hybrid is downright demented. Barem seems set on freeing Chainsaw Man from his self-imposed cage, and he will kill anyone to make that happen. So if Denji wants to keep Asa safe, he better rethink his budding ties to the Devil Hybrids.

Are you caught up with Chainsaw Man? You can read Fujimoto's hit manga on the Shonen Jump app while its anime is streaming on Crunchyroll. So for more info, you can read the official synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this Chainsaw Man tease? Are you glad to see the Hybrid Devils back?