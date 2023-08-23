Chainsaw Man Unpacks Its Beef With America

Chainsaw Man’s anime adaptation has yet to confirm whether fans will see a second season focusing on Denji and his world that is fit to bursting with devils. Luckily, in the meantime, the manga by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is still going strong and is taking some wild approaches to the life of the Chainsaw Devil. In Chapter 140, Denji has been presented with a wild new proposition, which reveals the whacky reason behind why the Chainsaw Man Church isn’t a big fan of the United States.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man’s manga, Chapter 140, we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for Denji’s life. In recent manga installments, Denji was offered to be a major part of the Chainsaw Man Church, which should come as no surprise considering the movement was named for his demonic alter-ego. Miri Sugo came to Denji with the idea that he could not only be a mover and shaker in the Church, but receive quite a bit of financial aid, be able to play as much in the arcade as he wanted, and the real kicker, meet more than a few girls. With the latest chapter, we’ve learned more about the wild religious movement and why they aren’t fans of North America.

The Chainsaw Man Church Vs. The United States of America

As explained by Denji’s new guide, Nobana Higashiyama, the Chainsaw Man Church has an out-there reason for hating the United States. As explained by the young religious follower, the Church has filled its roster with mostly students as adults could not be trusted for reasons that Nobana breaks down as such, “The Chainsaw Man Church is run by a body of students rather than adults! The adults’ mental faculties are diminished because of an American ultraviolet ray weapon in Japan’s air! That’s why us students are forming the Chainsaw Man Church together!”

Chainsaw Man 140



Speak your truth king !!! pic.twitter.com/SEdAeuQudG — amber ♡ (@tanijrou) August 22, 2023

The Church was able to “discover” this fact thanks to their Chainsaw Man using his “special vision” to see the ultraviolet ray, which Denji quickly shuts down. Miri confirms that the religious movement does “stretch the truth” when it comes to keeping their followers in check, throwing quite the curveball into any hopes of Denji joining the Church.

