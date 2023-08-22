Chainsaw Man Unpacks Its New Radical Religion

Chainsaw Man is back with a new chapter this week, and it delves into a topic we never saw coming. The hit manga is down to satirize anything including heavier topics like organized religion. That was made clear this week as Chainsaw Man chapter 140 introduced its own church, and it would put things lightly to call it extreme.

The whole belief came to light in Chainsaw Man part two as Denji's work caught the public's eye. With armageddon on the horizon, Chainsaw Man's public victories spark a cult following, and that group founds its own religion. The Church of Chainsaw Man has only grown since its founding, and after a sleazy pitch to Denji, Chainsaw Man himself agreed to join.

Or well, he thought he would join the Church of Chainsaw Man. Denji chose to back out of the faith for a variety of reasons. One reason was Denji's inability to have sex as often as he was promised, but the church's wild beliefs also made him scratch his head.

For instance, the church is entirely led by students as follows believe adults have been brain damaged by American ultraviolet ray weapons. As such, all things adult and American are seen as evil by the Church of Chainsaw Man. The group also believes that student marriages are sacred as they disavow Japan's popular view of marriage. The church explains that "getting married after you become an adult was brought over from America", so the tradition is flipped here.

Between its underage marriages and radical scientific beliefs, Denji was ready to jump out of the Church of Chainsaw Man. His decision is only solidified after his new friend Sword Man admits these lies are used to unite followers. If this reasoning sounds cultish to you, well – that is because it is. And while Denji managed to escape the church this time, it seems the hybrid weapons are determined to bring Denji into its fold.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, you can binge the manga at any time. The series is available through Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. So for more details, you can read up on the story's description below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you make of Chainsaw Man's insane religion...?