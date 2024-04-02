Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Perfectly Outs Denji's Secret Identity

Chainsaw Man has finally done it. The series has been on a roll since its second half went live, and now creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has upturned the world of Asa Mitaka. At last, she has learned the true identity of Chainsaw Man, and she discovered their tie to Denji in the best possible way.

The update comes from Chainsaw Man chapter 161 which went live this week. The update follows Asa and Fami as the two lead their group through the Tokyo Devil Detention Center. The group finds Chainsaw Man stuffed into a number of boxes as the hybrid was dissected by the public safety commission. Of course, the group want to defeat the devil on their own terms, so they have to put the hybrid together once more. And of course, Asa is made privy to the man's identity before long.

After all, Denji's head is in a box of its own. The rest of team figures out the identity issue before Asa comes in, and after she learns, the high schooler is left stunned by the reveal.

Now to be fair, Denji did try to tell Asa about his identity before. Long ago, the pair had a one-on-one conversation where Denji admitted he was the Chainsaw Man. Asa did not take him seriously, but as we all know, Denji was telling the truth. He is the genuine article, and Denji's tie to Chainsaw Man is about to make Asa's life all the more complicated.

csm 161



ASA FINALLY FOUND OUT DENJI IS CHAINSAW MAN pic.twitter.com/6xTd7qYS5l — nay (@trigetou) April 2, 2024

If you are not caught up on the hit series, the Chainsaw Man manga updates weekly on the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, MAPPA Studios is working on the first Chainsaw Man movie. So for more info on the bestseller, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the "Chainsaw Devil" Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart."

What do you think about this Chainsaw Man reveal? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!