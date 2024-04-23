Chainsaw Man and Fire Punch Unite in New Collab

Tatsuki Fujimoto has carved himself an impressive home in the manga industry. From award-winning one shots to Chainsaw Man, the artist is thriving right now. Fujimoto is keeping busy with a number of anime projects as well as his weekly Chainsaw Man updates. And now, his top-selling series has united with Fire Punch for a special collaboration.

If you aren't familiar with Fire Punch, don't fret. The series marked Fujimoto's first serialized manga, and it was published in 2016. The series ran for two years to mixed reviews, and in the same year as its finale, Fire Punch would hand off to Chainsaw Man. As the latter series has grown, more fans have come to know Fire Punch, and the series is being eyed by TASAKI.

The luxury jewelry brand has announced a special collab with Fujimoto, and it spans his two main series. From Chainsaw Man to Fire Punch, the jewelry crossover puts both series center stage. As you can see above, the manga's different characters have inspired jewelry of their own, and plenty of fans will want to nab the pieces.

Of course, TASAKI isn't skimping on the pieces. The jewelry brand is considered a luxury one, and it has been around Japan for 70 years now. At this time, this jewelry collection is set to drop later this year, and you can expect some steep prices for the pieces.

With this new collab locked down, all eyes are on Fujimoto as the artist continues churning out work. Not long ago, MAPPA Studios announced Chainsaw Man is getting its own movie, and Fujimoto's revered one-shot Look Back is also heading to theaters. Studio Durian posted the first trailer for Look Back ahead of its launch this summer, after all. Plus, the second part of Chainsaw Man is ongoing, and Fujimoto is dropping new chapters weekly.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, the series is easy to find. The manga can be ready on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"

