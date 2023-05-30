Chainsaw Man Reveals Famine's Terrifying Power

It goes without saying now that Chainsaw Man has some seriously powerful characters. Denji leads many of them when it comes to being OP, but he has some stiff competition. Characters like the Control Devil are crazy strong, and the same goes for all the manga's Four Horseman. Now, we have learned just how strong the Famine Devil is, and they aren't one to mess around with.

The update comes courtesy of Chainsaw Man chapter 131 as it went live earlier today. Fans checked in on Denji and Asa as the pair found themselves at the mercy of the Falling Devil. The primal fear was able to devour the pair before the two were spat out. This sudden shift left the Falling Devil stunned, and we went on to learn they targeted Asa on instructions.

From whom? Well, the Famine Devil of course! It turns out Fami put the Falling Devil under their control and had them go after Asa as a way to reach the War Devil. Ultimately, the Control Devil spoiled their plan as Nayuta save Denji and his friend. It was there the two sisters chatted, and Fami confirmed her powers.

"My intention was only to starve War in that devil's belly," Famine said about her plan. "I can turn the starved into my pawns."

So there you have it. As it turns out, Famine has some seriously OP powers as well. In the same way the Control Devil can control those they feel are beneath them, the same goes for Fami in their own way. The Famine Devil can control people who feel starved or desperate. This tracks with the War Devil as they can control those they feel like they own. And now that Famine has laid out their cards, we can only speculate about the power the Death Devil must wield...

If you need to catch up with Chainsaw Man now that its new part is heating up, you can find the manga through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. Currently, season one of Chainsaw Man is up and streaming through Crunchyroll. For more details on the series, feel free to read Chainsaw Man's official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about Chainsaw Man's latest revelation? Did you expect this was coming for Famine? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.