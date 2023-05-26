Chainsaw Man Cosplay Falls For The Falling Devil

Chainsaw Man is currently exploring the second phase of its manga, taking the opportunity to switch the focus from Denji the Chainsaw Devil to Asa Mikata the War Devil. While the new protagonist has faced her fair share of devils, the latest threat might be the biggest enemy that both Asa and Denji have ever faced. Sporting an aesthetic that makes the Primordial Fear look like a chef, cosplayers are taking the opportunity to honor the Falling Devil and her twisted appearance that slaps together more than a few body parts.

While devils in Chainsaw Man have been a threat to mankind throughout Denji's story, the latest arc of the manga is taking the opportunity to introduce a new tier of horror to Tatsuki Fujimoto's bloody shonen series. The Primordial Fears have been described as some of the most powerful beings that the world has ever seen, with not just the Falling Devil introduced, but the Four Horseman known as Famine playing a role in our heroes' lives. While the Falling Devil might be the devil of "falling", her abilities have shown themselves in some terrifying ways while also revealing some hidden truths about Asa's past.

Falling For The Falling Devil

Unfortunately, for those waiting to see the Falling Devil make an appearance in the anime series, it might be some time before we see the Primordial Fear hit the small screen. Chainsaw Man has yet to confirm a second season at this point, with MAPPA remaining tight-lipped as to the future of Denji and company. Anime fans will have to wait for quite a few seasons to see the Falling Devil fall into the anime.

When last we left Denji and Asa, the pair were attempting to dodge both the Falling Devil and the massive behemoth that the Primordial Fear unleashed upon the world. While the two shonen characters might survive the onslaught, the same can't be said for the innocent civilians that are being caught in the wake of this city-shattering encounter. Should the Chainsaw and War Devil manage to take down the Falling Devil, there are still more threats lurking around the corner.

Are you anticipating the day when the Falling Devil arrives in Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation? Who do you think is the better protagonist between Denji and Asa? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil?